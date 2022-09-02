Submit Photos/Videos
Brandon Wilde kicks off football season with tailgate party

By Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Brandon Wilde senior living community kicked off the college football season with a tailgate party Friday afternoon.

Residents came out sporting their favorite college football merchandise and teams.

Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta

“At Brandon Wilde, we find any reason to celebrate. Of course, everyone’s excited about college football. So, with Georgia opening tomorrow, which is probably a crowd favorite here, we wanted to celebrate with the residents, give them a party,” said Brandon Wilde Wellness Coordinator Rachel Lowery.

The party also featured the Evans High drum line.

