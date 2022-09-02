Brandon Wilde kicks off football season with tailgate party

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Brandon Wilde senior living community kicked off the college football season with a tailgate party Friday afternoon.

Residents came out sporting their favorite college football merchandise and teams.

“At Brandon Wilde, we find any reason to celebrate. Of course, everyone’s excited about college football. So, with Georgia opening tomorrow, which is probably a crowd favorite here, we wanted to celebrate with the residents, give them a party,” said Brandon Wilde Wellness Coordinator Rachel Lowery.

The party also featured the Evans High drum line.

