Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some baby alligators in North Augusta are all the rage on social media.

They were born at Brick Pond Park.

From photos we’ve seen, the litter is at least in the double digits.

Some are arguing to let nature be nature, while others say it could make it dangerous for families who enjoy the park and the areas around the pond.

“Out of all the eggs that hatch, only about 20 percent will make it through the winter,” said professor Ben Parrott.

Be sure to keep your distance.

“Very rarely will the female actually charge and attack, so usually you have some forewarning that you’re intruding,” he said.

