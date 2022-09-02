2-state gas prices decline going into holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Labor Day holiday is around the corner and GasBuddy officials say Friday is expected to be one of the weekend’s busiest travel days.

And gas prices are making travel enticing for many.

The average price Friday in Augusta is $3.21 per gallon, down from $3.66 a month ago, according to AAA. And the price in Aiken and Edgefield counties is $3.39, down from $3.76 a month ago.

Nationally, the average is $3.80.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy says although Labor Day isn’t the most traveled summer holiday, people will still be hitting the roads with these lower prices, but they’ll be traveling shorter distances.

De Haan says there’s a list of reasons for the decline in gas prices, but one reason is cooler temperatures keep Americans from using as much gasoline.

TOW TO GO In Georgia, AAA is working to keep impaired drivers off the road for Labor Day weekend. The Auto Club is reactivating its “Tow to Go” program. When called, AAA will dispatch a tow truck to pick up drivers and their vehicles. They’ll take you anywhere in a 10 mile radius. It’ll be active starting at 6 p.m. Friday and run through Tuesday morning. The service is free, but AAA asks that you only use it as a last resort. It should also be noted the service is not available in South Carolina.

“We generally see prices falling in the fall. Everyone likes to point out that there’s a midterm election, there’s an election every year and gas prices fall almost every year going into November,” De Haan says.

If you plan on leaving the region this weekend you can expect gas prices to rise once you cross state lines, so GasBuddy suggests filling up beforehand.

Many gas stations offer free loyalty programs where you can save up to three to five cents a gallon or get cash discounts.

STAYING SAFE The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates about 9,560 people died in traffic crashes in the first quarter of 2022. This is a roughly a 7 percent increase as compared to the 8,935 fatalities projected for the same quarter in 2021 and would be the highest number of first-quarter fatalities since 2002.

Motorists can save up to 60 cents per gallon by shopping around for gas using the GasBuddy app, and an additional up to 25 cents per gallon off by signing up for the free Pay with GasBuddy card.

The Georgia Department of Transportation’s five-day travel forecast for the holiday weekend indicates the heaviest traffic volumes may materialize on Friday, with moderate traffic predicted on Saturday. Light traffic is expected on both Sunday and Monday.

Friday’s expected peak traffic time is from 1-6 p.m. and Monday’s will be 2-7 p.m.

Lane closures on hold

To help holiday weekend travelers, the Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes from noon Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

While construction-related lane closures will be suspended, crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place, Georgia transportation officials said.

In South Carolina, similar steps will be taken from 6 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Also on the roadways

The roadway-widening project continues for Lewiston Road in Columbia County. Closures include the right lane of the westbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road and the southbound lane on Lewiston Road from William Few Parkway to the eastbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road.

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts in Oak Brook subdivision in Columbia County through Sept. 12. Affected roads will include Oak Brook Drive, Willow Oak Court, Oak Brook Lane, Live Oak Lane, Live Oak Court, Red Oak Court, Beaver Brook Drive, Osprey Lane, Buist Lane, Peregrine Place and Peregrine Court.

In Richmond County, Essie McIntyre Boulevard on both sides of 15th Street will be closed from Sept. 7-10 for utility work.



