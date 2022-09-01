Woman charged with murder in 2019 Augusta death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in the 2019 death of an Augusta man.

On February 18, 2019, around 3 p.m. deputies responded to a home on the 1700 block of Essie McIntyre Blvd in reference to a homicide.

The victim, Rommie Williams, 32, who lived there, was found by his roommate, deceased inside the home. Investigators say Williams suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at 3:42 p.m.

On August 31, 2022, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Venus Latrice Shelton, 40, in reference to Williams’ death.

Shelton is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The sheriff’s office says the case is active, and no further details are being released at this time.

