Ga., S.C. launch DUI crackdown for holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina are once again partnering to take drunk and drugged drivers off the road during the 31st annual Hands Across the Border impaired driving education and enforcement campaign.

At the Georgia welcome center on Interstate 20, officials on Thursday provided an update on the efforts to take drunk and drugged drivers off the road prior to the start of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Hands Across the Border began in 1991 when troopers from the Georgia State Patrol and Florida Highway Patrol met for a ceremonial handshake as part of an effort by both agencies to reduce the number of drunken driving deaths in the southeast Georgia and northeast Florida area.

Within 10 years, Hands Across the Border grew into a statewide drunk and drugged driving education and enforcement campaign involving Georgia and its neighboring states.

