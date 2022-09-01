Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is...
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so.(National Hurricane Center)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danielle has formed Thursday in the Atlantic, but is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so.

The storm is centered about 960 miles west of the Azores and is moving east near 2 mph.

The hurricane center says the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responder vehicles blocked the entrance to an area at Thurmond Lake where a body was...
SLED investigating murder after body found at Thurmond Lake
Treyvon Jennings
Hoping to help others, mom shares story of son’s suicide
Groceries
Emergency SNAP aid extended another month in South Carolina
Krystal Anderson
Family desperate for information as search continues for missing Aiken County mom
Greenbrier Middle
Another threat leads to action against Columbia County student

Latest News

CBS' Bradley Blackburn talks about Serena Williams making history
Two Dudes and a Boat Kayak Rentals talk about how to keep Augusta clean
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, right, walks...
UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting
The pilot explained if that happened, everyone would have to get off the plane and security...
Pilot threatens to pull plane around if passengers continue sending nude photos
The Route Fire threatens a large home near Los Angeles on Wednesday.
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave