Studies find link between processed foods and cancer

Officials say ready-to-eat meals are often less healthy than natural food because of the...
Officials say ready-to-eat meals are often less healthy than natural food because of the addition of items like chemical additives, sugars and salts.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) - People may want to turn away from chips and choose a grilled chicken salad.

According to two studies published Wednesday in the British Medical Journal, those who eat pre-packaged food items like frozen pizzas and hot dogs are more likely to have major health problems.

The U.S.-based study, which was based on more than 200,000 people over nearly three decades discovered a link between those types of food and colorectal cancer in men.

The second study, based on 22,000 people in Italy found that ultra-processed and nutrient-poor foods both increased the risk of early death, especially from cardiovascular diseases.

Officials say ready-to-eat meals are often less healthy than natural food because of the addition of items like chemical additives, sugars and salts.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

