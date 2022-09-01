“Sir Big Spur” to keep name as UofSC’s live mascot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sir Big Spur is back home, and will be keeping his name, according to the University of South Carolina.

On Monday, the University of South Carolina announced the beloved rooster’s name would be changed to “The General,” in honor of Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, who was known by the nickname, “The Fighting Gamecock.”

After a dispute over the care of the live mascot with his new owners and previous owners, the name “Sir Big Spur” was withheld from being used.

UofSC did not own the rights to the name.

However, Deputy Athletics Director Eric Nichols says he is pleased to announce the 2022 football season will begin with the live Gamecock going by the same name as years past.

“It was always preferred that we would stay with the ‘Sir Big Spur’ name,” Eric Nichols said.

According to a press release, more dialogue took place between the owners of “Sir Big Spur,” the Athletics Department, and the former owners. The University says the two families reconnected and found a solution in the best interest of the school.

“I appreciate the passion that the owners, Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli, and the new handlers Beth and Van Clark, have for the Gamecocks and the live mascot,” Nichols said.

“Sir Big Spur” will be on the sidelines Saturday night as the Gamecocks’ football team hosts Georgia State in Williams-Brice Stadium.

