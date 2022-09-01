Sickle cell memorial pays tribute to loved ones lost

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A group at Augusta University paid tribute to loved ones who died after battling sickle cell anemia with an event called ‘Forever in Our Hearts’.

We caught up with organizers to ask why it’s important to push the research forward.

Girindra Ravel works in the Hematologist Center for Blood Disorders.

He said, “This site was critical in patient participation, and getting those trials done and getting new treatments out there that is cutting edge. We are now enrolled in a group trying to get gene therapy treatments that will not just treat but cure.”

AU Health says sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder that limits the blood’s ability to carry oxygen. It can lead to serious infections and pain.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.