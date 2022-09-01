Richmond County deputies seeking missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Tony O. Mitcham is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 115 to 120 pounds with brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Mitcham was last seen at Glenn Hills High School, 2840 Glenn Hills Drive, around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 wearing a gray and tan striped polo shirt, khaki pants, and Nike shoes.

He suffers from Dementia and is considered to be endangered, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on Mitcham is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

