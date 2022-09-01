Submit Photos/Videos
Name given for 24-year-old found murdered at lake

By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Thursday morning identified a man found dead the day before at Strom Thurmond Lake.

Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was found dead in a car at the lake.

Authorities are investigating the death as a murder.

The crime scene was at the Clarks Hill Recreation Area.

On Wednesday, an ambulance and law enforcement vehicle blocked the entrance, and the Army Corps of Engineers had posted an online notice that the Clarks Hill Park day use area would be closed for the day.

Coroner Faye Puckett was called to the scene at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Around 9 p.m., a tow truck carried a dark-colored Dodge Challenger from down by the lake.

The body was found in a car, in the lake, and Puckett said the occupant was identified by fingerprints.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is classifying it as a murder.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

A spokeswoman for the agency told News 12: “SLED was requested this afternoon by the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a murder.”

