Millions in bridge, highway projects ahead for 2-state region

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says it’s receiving an additional $190 million from the United States Department of Transportation for upcoming road projects this year.

The money comes from last year’s unused federal funding for different states and programs.

South Carolina is able to receive the funding because of qualified projects that were already planned and funds in place to match federal funding.

Officials say the $190 million marks a record amount for agency history – noting that they’ve previously received about a third of that amount.

Officials say they plan to use the money for prioritized interstate, bridge, and safety projects that are already underway, or almost underway, within the 10-Year Plan.

For more information about projects within the 10-Year Plan, visit the SCDOT website.

Across the river in Georgia

In July, the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a total of 22 projects valued at approximately $151 million.

Approximately $15 million, or 14 percent, of the awarded funds were for bridge rehabilitation projects.

That includes more than $2 million for bridge rehabilitation projects in Columbia, Laurens and Richmond counties, according to the agency.

