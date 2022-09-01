Submit Photos/Videos
Man charged with sexual battery of stranded driver in Augusta

Daniel Allen Fulmer
Daniel Allen Fulmer(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man posed as a good Samaritan to a stranded female driver but instead was a sexual predator, according to deputies.

Daniel Allen Fulmer, 36, was arrested after an incident that happened Tuesday at Gordon Highway and Jimmy Dyess Parkway, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

A 50-year-old woman said her vehicle blew a tire as she driving down Gordon Highway and a car pulled up as she was sitting there. A man later identified as Fulmer got out and asked if she needed help, she said.

She told him she didn’t have money to give but he could have a pizza that was in her vehicle.

She told deputies he made a crass comment, got in her vehicle and forced her to engage in lewd acts.

She managed to get out of the vehicle and told deputies that when Fulmer realized the victim had someone on the way, he jumped in his car and left.

After being arrested Wednesday, Fulmer is being held in Richmond County jail on charges of sexual battery, criminal attempt and kidnapping, according to jail records.

He’s been charged at least once before with public indecency by exposing himself to a woman while he was sitting in his car at Hardee’s on Windsor Spring Road. He pleaded guilty, according to court records.

