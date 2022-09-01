Submit Photos/Videos
Local teacher shares new book for every Gamecocks fan

By Will Volk
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s football season, and the excitement is buzzing ahead of kickoff.

It’s not just for football moms and dads but for kids too.

With that in mind, a teacher at Merriwether Elementary School and a University of South Carolina graduate has created a new book.

The title is ‘Twas the Night Before Gameday: Carolina Gamecocks.

We caught up with the author to find out how this idea came about.

“They were so excited, my kids were like “oh my gosh, our teacher’s an author,’ I’m still in shock that I’m an author,” said Carolyn Barrett Guess.

After a year’s work, her name is in print.

“I think that’s so important in a child’s reading experience, is for them to read items and books that they are interested in,” she said.

Her book is about South Carolina gameday from a child’s perspective. The two main characters are younger versions of her and her fiancé. They experience a fall Saturday together at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“Seeing it through a kid’s point of view is so important, and we really wanted to get that on paper so everyone could see,” said Guess.

As her students see what their teacher created, Guess hopes this inspires them.

“They have the opportunity to do anything they want as long as they put their mind to it and try their hardest. I think it’s important for them to see that I started, and it was just on a piece of paper, and now it’s actually a real thing,” she said.

She hopes this shows them if you chase your dreams, they just might come true.

Guess was inspired by her cousin who wrote a similar book about Clemson.

For both books, visit Twas the Night Before Gameday.

