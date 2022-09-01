Submit Photos/Videos
Kemp keeping Ga. gas tax on hold, two-state still among lowest prices in nation

By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday extended the suspension of the state’s fuel tax through October 12.

He also renewed the state of emergency for supply chain disruptions, which bans price gouging on gas and other goods, as well as loosening rules on trucking.

The previously extended suspension was set to in the middle of September.

“Because we suspended the motor fuel tax, the cost of a regular gallon of gas in Georgia has consistently been one of the lowest in the nation,” Kemp said.

The order also suspends the state sales tax on train fuel.

Across the river

AAA reports that Georgia and South Carolina both have the fourth and tenth cheapest average regular gas prices in the nation, respectively.

Arkansas takes the top spot for cheapest gas at an average of $3.32 per gallon, followed by Texas and Mississippi.

In the past month, Georgia’s gas prices have dropped 36 cents, while South Carolina’s has dropped 24 cents.

The national average was reported at $4.16 on August 3, but has now dropped 34 cents.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved. WCSC contributed to this report.

