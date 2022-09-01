How Georgians can register to vote, keep records updated

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is joining election officials across the country in recognizing September as National Voter Registration Month.

In preparation for the upcoming November election, his office is encouraging all eligible voters to register to vote, all registered voters to ensure their registration is accurate and up-to-date, and all interested Georgia voters to consider serving as poll workers.

Raffensperger encourages all eligible Georgians to celebrate National Voter Registration Month by registering to vote or by updating their current registration.

“Georgia’s record-breaking turnout reflects both the confidence and enthusiasm of voters across the state,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “I encourage all eligible Georgians to register to vote and all already registered voters to go to the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page to ensure that their information is accurate and up-to-date.”

To register in Georgia, please visit My Voter Page. Other ways to register can be found here. Oct. 11 is the deadline to register for the Nov. 8 general election.

