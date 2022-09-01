Submit Photos/Videos
How Georgians can register to vote, keep records updated

Georgia election voting stickers
Georgia election voting stickers(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is joining election officials across the country in recognizing September as National Voter Registration Month.

In preparation for the upcoming November election, his office is encouraging all eligible voters to register to vote, all registered voters to ensure their registration is accurate and up-to-date, and all interested Georgia voters to consider serving as poll workers.

MORE | Judge again denies Graham’s effort to avoid Georgia subpoena

Raffensperger encourages all eligible Georgians to celebrate National Voter Registration Month by registering to vote or by updating their current registration.

“Georgia’s record-breaking turnout reflects both the confidence and enthusiasm of voters across the state,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “I encourage all eligible Georgians to register to vote and all already registered voters to go to the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page to ensure that their information is accurate and up-to-date.”

To register in Georgia, please visit My Voter Page. Other ways to register can be found here. Oct. 11 is the deadline to register for the Nov. 8 general election.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

