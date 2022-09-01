Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire

The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.
The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire.

The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.

The Dearborn, Michigan, company says in government documents that it has reports of 25 fires caused by the motors, which are behind the glove box.

Dealers will replace the front blower motor assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Sept. 12.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responder vehicles blocked the entrance to an area at Thurmond Lake where a body was...
SLED investigating murder after body found at Thurmond Lake
Treyvon Jennings
Hoping to help others, mom shares story of son’s suicide
Groceries
Emergency SNAP aid extended another month in South Carolina
Krystal Anderson
Family desperate for information as search continues for missing Aiken County mom
Greenbrier Middle
Another threat leads to action against Columbia County student

Latest News

This picture depicts the octanes of gasoline at a gas pump
Kemp keeping Ga. gas tax on hold; prices here are still among lowest in nation
Venus Latrice Shelton, 40.
Woman charged with murder in 2019 Augusta death
A man is shown getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. government has purchased 170 million...
White House to encourage COVID boosters, flu shot this fall
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents: Judge to hear arguments on outside expert