Family of Brianna Grier addresses mental health

Brianna Grier's family held a press conference to address mental health after the death of...
Brianna Grier's family held a press conference to address mental health after the death of their daughter.(CBS46)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a call to make mental health a priority.

A Georgia father who lost his daughter to mental illness made a cry for help on Wednesday.

“Due to the fact that we, my wife and I, would’ve known, we would’ve watched her 24/7 and gotten her help elsewhere and we would’ve never called 911,” Brianna’s father said.

The parents of Brianna Grier spoke out about the death of their daughter after she fell out of a sheriff’s deputy’s car.

Grier’s parents initially called 911 when their daughter, diagnosed with schizophrenia, threatened to hurt herself and her daughters.

Wednesday’s news conference got very emotional. One of Brianna Grier’s daughters cried as Brianna’s mother was about to speak.

“Don’t cry, don’t cry. It’s okay,” her mother said to comfort Brianna’s daughters.

She said every night her daughter calls out for her mom and it’s heartbreaking to hear.

The Grier family called for options and access to mental healthcare at Wednesday news conference.

