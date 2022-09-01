Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Riley Hale

Scattered storms possible today and Friday. Higher storms chances this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High this afternoon reached into the upper 80s and low 90s with partly cloudy skies giving way to scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Rain chances look highest in the central and southern CSRA through sunset with widely scattered storms possible north of I-20. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be in the low 70s Friday. Scattered rain chances Friday afternoon as winds turn out of the southeast and draw back in more moisture. Highs on Friday will be cooler in the upper 80s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

For the weekend, morning lows will be near 70 and afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms are expected both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Stay weather aware for outdoor plans.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring four areas of potential tropical development. The area of highest concern is just east of the Lesser Antilles with a 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next five days.

