CSRA College Night making a return to James Brown Arena

CRSA College Night
CRSA College Night(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Area high school students will have a special opportunity to meet recruiters from more than 90 colleges and universities and earn scholarships totaling $10,000 at CSRA College Night.

It will take place in person from 5-8:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the James Brown Arena in Augusta.

Admission is free and open to the public.

The arena will be filled with seminars, career and counseling centers, and exhibits staffed by representatives from colleges, universities and technical schools from throughout the U.S.

MORE | AU students create silent but powerful message on murders

In addition, members from local professional societies will be prepared to provide information in areas such as engineering, management, chemical and nuclear science.

College Night provides a way for CSRA students and parents to:

  • Get information on educational opportunities, admission requirements and tuition.
  • Attend seminars to get information about scholarships, apprenticeships financial literacy.
  • Gain advice about the college application process from high school advisers and admissions professionals.
  • Visit a career exploration area where students can discover their options after college.
  • Register to participate in the drawing for a $1,000 scholarship.

The event, now entering its third decade, is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy-Savannah River Operations Office, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, SRP Federal Credit Union, South Carolina Society for Professional Engineers, iHeart Media and Centerra.

For more information, visit http://www.srs.gov, click on Outreach, then Education Outreach Programs, then CSRA College Night.

