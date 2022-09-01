Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

CSRA College Night making a return to Augusta this week

CRSA College Night
CRSA College Night(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Area high school students will have a special opportunity to meet recruiters from more than 90 colleges and universities and earn scholarships totaling $10,000 at CSRA College Night.

It will take place in person from 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the James Brown Arena in Augusta.

Admission is free and open to the public.

The arena will be filled with seminars, career and counseling centers, and exhibits staffed by representatives from colleges, universities and technical schools from throughout the U.S.

MORE | AU again waives college entrance exams

In addition, members from local professional societies will be prepared to provide information in areas such as engineering, management, chemical and nuclear science.

College Night provides a way for CSRA students and parents to:

  • Get information on educational opportunities, admission requirements and tuition.
  • Attend seminars to get information about scholarships, apprenticeships financial literacy.
  • Gain advice about the college application process from high school advisers and admissions professionals.
  • Visit a career exploration area where students can discover their options after college.
  • Register to participate in the drawing for a $1,000 scholarship.

The event, now entering its third decade, is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy-Savannah River Operations Office, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, SRP Federal Credit Union, South Carolina Society for Professional Engineers, iHeart Media and Centerra.

For more information, visit http://www.srs.gov, click on Outreach, then Education Outreach Programs, then CSRA College Night.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Interstate 20 just east of Thomson.
Driver dies when pickup is ‘embedded’ in semi during I-20 crash
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Authorities investigate pair of shootings in Burke County
Construction continues on bridge project, expected to be completed in 2023.
New westbound I-20 on-ramp to open near state line
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Crash on Riverwatch Parkway on Sept. 12, 2022.
Multi-car crash snarls traffic on Riverwatch Parkway near I-20

Latest News

Krispy Kreme
Augusta Krispy Kreme closed by fire but will reopen quickly
Augusta University
AU again waives college entrance exams
Augusta firefighters responded to a structure fire call at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.
Fire reported at apartment complex on Alexander Drive
Search for pilot after plane crash continues
Search for pilot continues after plane crash