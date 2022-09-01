Checkpoints, DUI crackdown to continue through Labor Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the U.S, on average, one person dies every 45 minutes in a crash involving a driver who was drinking before they picked up the keys.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says about 30 percent of all traffic deaths nationwide involve a drunk driver.

A family in Saluda County knows firsthand the pain of these kinds of tragedies.

Through the weekend, law enforcement in the two-state is teaming up to crack down on drunk driving.

Within four days of the Hands Across the Border Campaign, the numbers are showing.

Wednesday night, 12 arrests for DUIs took place. A highway official says when it comes to driving under the influence, there are no warnings.

“Well, let me just say, you get your warning right now. I’m telling you that you get your warning. Don’t chance getting behind the wheel and you’ve had something to drink,” said Governor’s Office for Highway Safety Director Allen Poole.

No warnings and the police will be all out trying to prevent the worst from happening. Poole says that Georgia has an increase of nine percent in impaired driving fatalities.

In South Carolina, 112 fewer fatalities than last year, but safety leaders want to see that number lower.

Special Programs Manager with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety Brent Kelly said: “Zero fatalities is what we would love to see. We know we got a lot of work to do, and we can’t just do it by ourselves, but also we depend on the motoring public.

The national driving impaired deaths are up by seven percent.

Denise Blake with Mothers Against Drunk Drivers doesn’t like what she’s seeing.

“The numbers are definitely going in the wrong direction. We need everyone to join us in this fight against impaired driving to make sure that we don’t have any more deaths or injuries here in our state,” she said.

Blake says you might think you can drive and get away with it, but the negative outweighs the positive.

“No one wants to be on the other side of that door. When a police officer comes with a death notification. No one wants to be someone who has lifelong injuries from someone making the decision to drive while impaired,” said Blake.

