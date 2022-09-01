Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Brianna Grier’s family shares pain of loss, calls for changes

By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - A Hancock County father who lost his daughter to mental illness issued a cry for help.

“Due to the fact that we, my wife and I, would’ve known, we would’ve watched her 24/7 and gotten her help elsewhere and we would’ve never called 911,” Brianna Grier’s father said Wednesday.

The parents of Brianna Grier spoke out about the death of their daughter.

MORE | Atlanta hospital closure could make AUMC even more critical

She was taken into custody by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office during a mental health crisis. While in transport, Grier, handcuffed and without a seatbelt, fell out of the police vehicle’s rear passenger-side door. Grier suffered brain trauma that led to a coma, and she died six days later on July 21.

Officers arrested Grier after her parents called 911 when their daughter, diagnosed with schizophrenia, threatened to hurt herself and her daughters.

They held a news conference Wednesday that got very emotional.

They were joined by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in discussing the mental health crisis in Georgia and the critical need for Medicaid expansion and more mental health resources for the state.

One of Grier’s daughters cried as Grier’s mother was about to speak.

“Don’t cry, don’t cry. It’s OK,” the girl’s grandmother told her.

She said every night the girl calls out for her mom, and it’s heartbreaking.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responder vehicles blocked the entrance to an area at Thurmond Lake where a body was...
SLED investigating murder after body found at Thurmond Lake
Treyvon Jennings
Hoping to help others, mom shares story of son’s suicide
Groceries
Emergency SNAP aid extended another month in South Carolina
Krystal Anderson
Family desperate for information as search continues for missing Aiken County mom
Clarks Hill Park murder case
Name released for 24-year-old murder victim at lake

Latest News

Augusta University Health
Atlanta hospital closure could make AUMC even more critical
ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER
What is a Level 1 trauma center?
FILE Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., listens during a hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget for...
Judge again denies Graham’s effort to avoid Georgia subpoena
Road closed
Millions in bridge, highway projects ahead for 2-state region