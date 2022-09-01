Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

8-year-old paralyzed in Fourth of July parade shooting may have ‘some cognitive loss,’ family says

The family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the Highland Park shooting, said...
The family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the Highland Park shooting, said he may have "some cognitive loss.”(Source: Roberts family via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The family of the 8-year-old boy left paralyzed from the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, said he may have “some cognitive loss.”

Cooper Roberts is paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back and has undergone multiple surgeries.

His family gave an update on him Thursday, saying his rehabilitation team is seeing some patterns of behavior that may indicate cognitive loss.

They said he wasn’t well enough and not talking enough for the issues to be noticed sooner.

Therapists are seeing short-term memory loss, word recovery issues and loss of fine motor skills acuity.

The rehabilitation team is working with the family to assess long-term needs for Cooper after his eventual return home from the hospital.

Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured in the mass shooting during the Independence Day parade.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responder vehicles blocked the entrance to an area at Thurmond Lake where a body was...
SLED investigating murder after body found at Thurmond Lake
Clarks Hill Park murder case
Name released for 24-year-old murder victim at lake
Treyvon Jennings
Hoping to help others, mom shares story of son’s suicide
Groceries
Emergency SNAP aid extended another month in South Carolina
From left: Venus Latrice Shelton and Rommie Wiliams
Woman arrested in 2019 Augusta slaying

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
forever in our hearts
Sickle cell memorial pays tribute to loved ones lost
Sickle cell memorial pays tribute to victims lost
Sickle cell memorial pays tribute to victims lost
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents probe: Judge appears open to special master
An officer's body camera footage from Jan. 6 shows a rioter at the U.S. Capitol attacking him...
Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to record 10 years for Jan. 6 riot