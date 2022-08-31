Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

TSA confiscates meat cleaver, saw blade from passenger’s carry-on bag

The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver among other objects at a security...
The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver among other objects at a security checkpoint.(twitter/TSA_GreatLakes)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Transportation Security Administration shared pictures of a few scary-looking items they confiscated from a passenger’s carry-on bag.

The TSA in the Great Lakes region posted the pictures on Twitter on Aug. 30.

The items they confiscated at a checkpoint included a meat cleaver and a saw blade. The items were among other tools the passenger removed from their bag and placed into a bin to be checked by security.

The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver and a saw blade from a passenger's...
The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver and a saw blade from a passenger's carry-on bag.(twitter/TSA_GreatLakes)

The TSA said in the tweet that sharp objects are not allowed to be carried onto flights and should be wrapped and packaged safely in a passenger’s checked baggage.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Washington
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
Treyvon Jennings
Hoping to help others, mom shares story of son’s suicide
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Crossing guard struck by vehicle near Harlem Middle School
Jahkhi Amir Wimbley
How gun was discovered at Hephzibah football game
Krystal Anderson
Family desperate for information as search continues for missing Aiken County mom

Latest News

What the Tech: FBI cyber crime report
What the Tech: FBI cyber crime report
Dr. William Bloodworth
Remembering Former Augusta University President Dr. Bloodworth
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
Remembering Former Augusta University President Dr. Bloodworth
Remembering Former Augusta University President Dr. Bloodworth