This local man has been missing for nearly a month

Jamie Robinson
Jamie Robinson(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man who’s been missing for nearly a month.

Jamie Robinson, 35, is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

He was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 while walking in the 3000 block of Tad Court.

He was working on his brother’s truck and left to get a screwdriver and hasn’t been seen since.

He was wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt and brown slides.

Anyone with information on Robinson is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

