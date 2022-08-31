17-year-old suspect shot by Hancock County deputy

SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect was injured in a shooting by a Hancock County deputy that’s now being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday after a deputy responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Shoals Road.

When the deputy arrived, he made contact with Montavious Lewis, 17, of Sparta, according to the GBI.

Lewis began fighting with the deputy, at which time the deputy fired his service weapon, hitting Lewis, according to the GBI.

Lewis was taken to Athens Regional Hospital for treatment, and his condition was stable as of Wednesday morning.

The deputy wasn’t injured.

As is common with shootings by officers, the will conduct an independent investigation at the request of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Once complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 81st officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2022, and the first in Hancock County.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.