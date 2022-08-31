Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Separate Orangeburg County crashes kill 2 seniors

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have died as a result of Orangeburg County vehicle crashes, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.

One of the crashes happened just before 6:20 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301 at Shillings Bridge Road between Edisto and Cope.

MORE | Richmond County patrol cars damaged in crash on Tobacco Road

A 2006 Ford Econoline van was traveling east on Shillings Bridge Road, crossed all lanes of U.S. 301 and hit a tree, according to troopers.

The driver and six occupants were taken to hospitals and one occupant died at the scene, according to troopers.

The deceased occupant was identified as Anita Oliver, 76, of Orangeburg, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

The other death occurred sometime after a crash that happened just before 7:05 p.m. Aug 5 at U.S. 301 and South Carolina Highway 4 about three miles south of Orangeburg, according to the patrol.

The crash involved a 2013 Nissan Sentra with two occupants and a 1994 Honda Accord with three occupants.

The Sentra was traveling on South Carolina 4 and tried to make a left turn onto U.S. 301. The Accord, was traveling south on 301, and both vehicle collided, according to troopers.

The passenger in the Sentra spent time in two hospitals before succumbing to their injuries on Tuesday, according to troopers.

He was identified as Horace Collins, 89, of Neeses.

MORE | Pilot from North Augusta injured in Florida plane crash

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Washington
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
Treyvon Jennings
Hoping to help others, mom shares story of son’s suicide
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Crossing guard struck by vehicle near Harlem Middle School
Jahkhi Amir Wimbley
How gun was discovered at Hephzibah football game
Krystal Anderson
Family desperate for information as search continues for missing Aiken County mom

Latest News

Two Richmond County patrol cars were found damaged after an apparent crash on Tobacco Road.
Richmond County patrol cars damaged in crash on Tobacco Road
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Crossing guard struck by vehicle near Harlem Middle School
Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Road and Quattlebaum Road
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
Car accident generic
Car accidents have claimed 9 lives across region this week