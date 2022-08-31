Separate Orangeburg County crashes kill 2 seniors

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have died as a result of Orangeburg County vehicle crashes, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.

One of the crashes happened just before 6:20 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301 at Shillings Bridge Road between Edisto and Cope.

A 2006 Ford Econoline van was traveling east on Shillings Bridge Road, crossed all lanes of U.S. 301 and hit a tree, according to troopers.

The driver and six occupants were taken to hospitals and one occupant died at the scene, according to troopers.

The deceased occupant was identified as Anita Oliver, 76, of Orangeburg, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

The other death occurred sometime after a crash that happened just before 7:05 p.m. Aug 5 at U.S. 301 and South Carolina Highway 4 about three miles south of Orangeburg, according to the patrol.

The crash involved a 2013 Nissan Sentra with two occupants and a 1994 Honda Accord with three occupants.

The Sentra was traveling on South Carolina 4 and tried to make a left turn onto U.S. 301. The Accord, was traveling south on 301, and both vehicle collided, according to troopers.

The passenger in the Sentra spent time in two hospitals before succumbing to their injuries on Tuesday, according to troopers.

He was identified as Horace Collins, 89, of Neeses.

