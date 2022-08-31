Submit Photos/Videos
SC, GA, NC in top 10 states with highest student loan debt

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina and Georgia are two of the top five states with the highest student loan debt in 2022, according to an analyst at Scholarship Institute.

With President Biden’s recent announcement that up to $10,000 in student loan debt could be forgiven for individuals, Scholarship Institute looked into national numbers to find out the average student loan debt in every state along with which age groups have the most student loans to pay off.

Here’s where the states in our area fall on the list of highest average students loan debt per borrower:

  • Georgia ranked #3 at $42,207
  • South Carolina ranked #5 at $38,915
  • North Carolina ranked #10 at $38,287

While Gen Z has the lowest amount of student loan debt, the institute says borrowers under the age of 24 still have an average of over $15,000 in student loan debt and they are still adding to that as they continue to pursue college degrees.

The institute found borrowers ages 50-61 have the most student loan debt to pay back, with an average of $45,146 per borrower.

