Richmond County patrol cars damaged in crash on Tobacco Road

Two Richmond County patrol cars were found damaged after an apparent crash on Tobacco Road.
Two Richmond County patrol cars were found damaged after an apparent crash on Tobacco Road.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Richmond County cars were found damaged after an apparent crash on Tobacco Road.

The crash site was near the Richmond County Correctional Institution.

Our News 12 crew on the scene says tow trucks arrived to remove the damaged cars after 10 a.m. One car had a flat tire on the front driver’s side.

Richmond County dispatch confirmed another two-car collision with injuries happened around 7:20 a.m. This crash happened in the same area of Tobacco Road, at the same time the patrol cars were found damaged.

At this time, it is unclear if the two crashes were connected. It is unknown if any Richmond County deputies were injured at the scene.

We are reaching out to the sheriff’s office for more information about the incidents.

