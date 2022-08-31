Remembering Former Augusta University President Dr. Bloodworth

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is mourning the loss of a respected former president.

We’re hearing from those who knew Dr. William Bloodworth best.

Bloodworth died this week after a long battle with cancer. He took over as president of Augusta College in 1993 and retired in 2012. But he didn’t go far, moving to the classroom to teach English.

Former Athletic Director Clint Bryant worked with Bloodworth during his entire tenure as president. He describes Bloodworth as a student’s president, someone beloved by everyone at the university.

“Bloodworth was, to put it in a nutshell, a tremendous leader, loved Augusta. Loved Augusta College, Augusta State, and Augusta University. He was most comfortable in the classroom, even while being president. He taught English and Literature and was just a tremendous human being. Cared a lot about the schools,” he said.

