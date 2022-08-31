Pilot from North Augusta injured in Florida plane crash

HILLIARD, Fla (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta pilot was injured when a plane crashed in Florida.

Police sad the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday as the pilot was conducting maneuvers in the area of Hilliard Airpark.

The single-engine plane went into a stall and plummeted.

As a result, it struck a tree in the area of Eastwood Road and Poole Road.

The plane broke through branches and struck the ground just underneath the tree, where it came to rest.

The pilot was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The pilot’s name was not available, but he’s a 69-year-old man from North Augusta.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.