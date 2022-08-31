No injuries in shooting at Aiken County convenience store

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies responded to a reported shooting incident at a convenience store Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to the Enmarket store on Edgefield Hwy at Shiloh Heights Road around 10 p.m.

Deputies say that all parties involved had left the scene before law enforcement arrived. There were no injuries to report.

