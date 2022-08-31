Submit Photos/Videos
Murdaugh lawyers expect to receive discovery material Wednesday

Alex Murdaugh, bond hearing in Colleton County July 20, 2022
Alex Murdaugh, bond hearing in Colleton County July 20, 2022(WMBF)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The lawyers for Alex Murdaugh said in a statement they expect to receive evidence from the state in the trial of the deaths of his wife and son.

Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin said they received an order from Judge Clifton Newman Tuesday afternoon compelling the state to comply with the discovery requirements and make the evidence available to the defense.

Harpootlian and Griffin said that while some of the evidence would be under a temporary protective order that the state informed them they should receive the evidence early Wednesday morning.

“We look forward to reviewing the State’s materials and allegations immediately so we can continue to build a defense for our client so we’re ready for trial in less than six months,” the lawyers said in a statement.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

Newman ordered the state to hand over its discovery evidence on Monday but also granted the state’s request for a temporary protective order.

“It would be improper for there not to be some restrictions placed,” Newman said on Monday.

Alex Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to charges that he murdered his wife and son.

