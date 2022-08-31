Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

McDuffie County School District explains school safety plans

By Maria Sellers
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old Columbia County student was shot last Thursday on Second Street.

That’s only a couple of miles away from the middle and high school.

The next day, Thomson High implemented a new policy at football games.

Anyone under 16 must be with an adult, and students must be in their seats unless heading to the restroom or the concession stand.

Aiken County also put new security measures in place at their games requiring everyone to use clear bags.

MORE | How gun was discovered at Hephzibah football game

We checked in with McDuffie County to learn more about their plans to keep everyone safe in schools and at events.

The district says they have multiple safety features in place to keep students safe inside the schools. This new policy aims to keep everyone, not just students and staff, safe outside the school buildings while at school activities.

“Safety is our top priority,” said McDuffie County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mychele Rhodes.

The crisis alert system allows them to contact law enforcement in case of an emergency in a matter of seconds, but that’s not their only safety measure inside the buildings.

MORE | Augusta leaders, residents address problems facing youths

“Each of our faculty and staff members wear a badge. They can indicate if they have an emergency in their classroom, we can also lock down our school within five seconds,” she said.

But these are not new.

“We have been doing those for three years, even before some of the things we are seeing now,” she said.

What is new is the policy that aims to keep people safe outside of school walls while at football games.

MORE | Another threat leads to action against Columbia County student

“We did make the decision to request that students under the age of 16 be in attendance with an adult,” said Rhodes. “It is a safety issue when there are a number of younger people in one area.”

It expands beyond gun violence, or other threats schools may face. This one is in place in case of inclement weather or a medical emergency.

“Our ultimate goal is we want everyone in attendance at The Brickyard to be safe, and it be an orderly environment,” she said

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Washington
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
Treyvon Jennings
Hoping to help others, mom shares story of son’s suicide
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Crossing guard struck by vehicle near Harlem Middle School
Jahkhi Amir Wimbley
How gun was discovered at Hephzibah football game
Krystal Anderson
Family desperate for information as search continues for missing Aiken County mom

Latest News

Chalk Walk AU
Augusta University students create a silent but powerful message
Richmond County patrol cars damaged in crash on Tobacco Road
Richmond County patrol cars damaged in crash on Tobacco Road
Augusta University students create a silent but powerful message
Augusta University students create a silent but powerful message
school safety
McDuffie County School District explains school safety plans