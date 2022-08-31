Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Girl, 14, charged with arson for starting Walmart fire, police say

Investigators said there was no stated motive behind setting the fire.
Investigators said there was no stated motive behind setting the fire.(Peachtree City Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46/Gray News) – A 14-year-old girl in Georgia was charged with arson after being accused of setting a fire inside Walmart.

The Peachtree City Police Department believes the teen intentionally started a fire in the paper goods aisle of the store, WGCL reports.

According to police, officers executed a search warrant at the 14-year-old’s home, where they said she admitted to starting the fire.

Investigators said the girl stated no motive behind setting the fire. It was said to be her impulsive decision.

Authorities said the fire was set around 7:20 p.m. Aug. 24. It took firefighters throughout the night to get the fire under control. It was finally extinguished around 4 a.m. the following day.

Although the store’s sprinkler system functioned as designed, the store suffered extensive damage to the interior and the roof.

Three Peachtree City police officers who evacuated the store had to be treated for smoke inhalation, but no one was seriously injured.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Washington
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
Treyvon Jennings
Hoping to help others, mom shares story of son’s suicide
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Crossing guard struck by vehicle near Harlem Middle School
Jahkhi Amir Wimbley
How gun was discovered at Hephzibah football game
Richmond County school safety
Schools share details on weapons, threats they’ve uncovered

Latest News

Morning Mix
"3 signs your healthy plan isn’t working" with fitness coach Amanda Gyves
Morning Mix
Dr. Janis Coffin with AU Health shows how to recognize the signs of a seizure
Morning Mix
[FULL] Morning Mix - Wellness Wednesday, remembering Princess Diana, and more!
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field