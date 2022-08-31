Ga. police search for ‘malicious’ sink clogger who damaged unfinished homes

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person responsible for entering two separate homes under construction and causing thousands of dollars worth of damages.

Deputies say an unknown individual entered two separate unfinished homes in the area of Martin Mill Rd and Oak Creek Trail in Coweta County on August 22 and August 23.

According to police, after contractors were able to examine the damage, it was determined that the person maliciously clogged the kitchen sinks in both residences causing water to flood the homes.

The person caused $4,000.00 in damages.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of the alleged suspect describing them as a person with long brown/blonde hair.

The person has yet to be identified as of Wednesday, and deputies believe that the individual lives in the same area as the damaged homes.

