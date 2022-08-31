Free adoptions at SPCA Albrecht Center to help ‘Clear the Shelter’

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SPCA Albrecht Center has more animals in its care than it can handle.

Now they are forced to house multiple cats or dogs in the same kennels. Pretty soon, they will have to stop new intakes.

Their solution is free adoption for the Labor Day weekend. But you only have until Saturday to catch the deal.

“It’s definitely important that we get people out here this week so we can get some of our kittens and puppies and big cats and dogs out,” said Samaria Fenner.

She works at the center. Fenner says they need to get as many animals out as possible.

They’re running out of room for new animals. They’ve had to put as many as four cats in some cages.

“We are full to the brim, and we would love to get some of our animals out because we are getting to the point where we’re going to have to stop intake, and we don’t want to do that,” she said.

They hope to solve the problem with a ‘Clear the Shelter’ special.

“We are waiving adoption fees for our adult cats and dogs here at our shelter,” she said.

Usually, adoption fees are at least $75.

You can come here and take one of these animals home for free. They have dozens of dogs and cats waiting for a new home.

“We want to make it easier for our animals to be adopted and placed in better homes,” said Fenner.

She hopes this special will do just that.

