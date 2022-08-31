Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Free adoptions at SPCA Albrecht Center to help ‘Clear the Shelter’

By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SPCA Albrecht Center has more animals in its care than it can handle.

Now they are forced to house multiple cats or dogs in the same kennels. Pretty soon, they will have to stop new intakes.

Their solution is free adoption for the Labor Day weekend. But you only have until Saturday to catch the deal.

“It’s definitely important that we get people out here this week so we can get some of our kittens and puppies and big cats and dogs out,” said Samaria Fenner.

MORE | Horse care in Aiken County revolutionizes response time

She works at the center. Fenner says they need to get as many animals out as possible.

They’re running out of room for new animals. They’ve had to put as many as four cats in some cages.

“We are full to the brim, and we would love to get some of our animals out because we are getting to the point where we’re going to have to stop intake, and we don’t want to do that,” she said.

They hope to solve the problem with a ‘Clear the Shelter’ special.

“We are waiving adoption fees for our adult cats and dogs here at our shelter,” she said.

MORE | Pet adoptions to be free for Clear the Shelter Day in Aiken

Usually, adoption fees are at least $75.

You can come here and take one of these animals home for free. They have dozens of dogs and cats waiting for a new home.

“We want to make it easier for our animals to be adopted and placed in better homes,” said Fenner.

She hopes this special will do just that.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Washington
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
Treyvon Jennings
Hoping to help others, mom shares story of son’s suicide
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Crossing guard struck by vehicle near Harlem Middle School
Jahkhi Amir Wimbley
How gun was discovered at Hephzibah football game
Krystal Anderson
Family desperate for information as search continues for missing Aiken County mom

Latest News

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
McDuffie County School District explains school safety plans
school safety
McDuffie County School District explains school safety plans
Charlie Norwood VA
Charlie Norwood VA launches new program to address veteran overdoses
Natalie Paine
Former Augusta district attorney comes under scrutiny
Alex Murdaugh, bond hearing in Colleton County July 20, 2022
Murdaugh lawyers expect to receive discovery material Wednesday