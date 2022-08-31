Former Augusta district attorney comes under scrutiny

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Allegations have emerged against former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine.

In a 180-page document, the State Bar of Georgia is asking the state Supreme Court to appoint a special person to look into all of this.

The allegations involve recorded conversations and questioning without an attorney present.

We’re still going through these documents and will update you as we learn more.

Paine is now an assistant district attorney for Columbia County.

