Emergency SNAP aid extended another month in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Emergency SNAP food aid allotments have been approved through September in South Carolina, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials.

The program provides expanded financial aid for food purchases.

It is unclear whether the benefits will be available beyond September at this time.

The program gives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients financial help with groceries. Recipients have been receiving expanded aid as a result of the pandemic.

According to officials, it is estimated that 303,742 households are receiving emergency allotment benefits.

A spokesperson for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster confirmed it would be a month-to-month decision on the program moving forward.

Georgia recipients had been receiving extra benefits for some time, but allotments returned to normal in June.

