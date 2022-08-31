MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify three persons wanted for auto thefts in the area.

The sheriff’s office is looking to identify a male and two female suspects who were involved in entering autos at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the suspects stole credit cards from the victim’s vehicle and used them to purchase gift cards and jewelry at Sam’s Club.

They were seen driving a grey Hummer H2, that is pictured below.

If you are able to identify the suspects or have any information pertaining to the vehicle, please call Investigator Murphy at 706-541-1044 or the sheriff’s office dispatch at 706-541-2800.

Do you recognize these 3 Columbia County auto theft suspects? (Source: The Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

