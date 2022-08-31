Daughter accused of stealing thousands from elderly mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office reports a daughter has been arrested and charged with stealing thousands of dollars from her mother.

On Aug. 22, authorities received an elder abuse report from Adult Protective Services.

The report says the victim has been a hospice resident at a nursing home since January 2022.

According to the report, the nursing home attempted to set her up with Nursing Home Medicaid when they found her account was empty. Her daughter oversaw her bank account, according to the report.

On Aug. 30, authorities arrested the daughter, Debbie Corley, 57. She is charged with elder abuse-exploit/inflict of pain to/deprive essential services to disabled persons.

Corley’s mugshot was not available.

Bank reports show several transactions since January that the mom did not approve.

They found several banks, Zelle transfers to her daughter, food delivery, and online purchases, according to the report.

Investigators found the total amount of stolen money is around $22,000.

