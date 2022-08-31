Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy skies expected this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be falling to the upper 60s and low 70s into early Thursday. Winds will be light overnight.

Morning lows Thursday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Patchy dense fog is possible early Thursday. Afternoon highs will be back in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies giving way to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Rain chance look highest in the central and southern CSRA. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Afternoon storms possible Thursday through the weekend. (WRDW)

Morning lows will be in the low 70s Friday. Scattered rain chances Friday afternoon as winds turn out of the southeast and draw back in more moisture. Highs on Friday will be cooler in the upper 80s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

For the weekend, morning lows will be near 70 and afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms are expected both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Stay weather aware for outdoor plans.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring four areas of potential tropical development. The area of highest concern is just east of the Lesser Antilles with a 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next five days.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.