Brianna Grier’s family to discuss mental health matters

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The mental health crisis in Georgia will be discussed Wednesday evening by the parents of a woman who died after falling out of a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office patrol car after officers responded to a mental health call.

The family of Brianna Grier will be joined at 6 p.m. by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

They will also discuss what they see as a critical need for Medicaid expansion and more mental health resources for the state’s residents.

Grier’s twin daughters will also be in attendance during the event at Clark Atlanta University’s Henderson Student Center.

Immediately afterward, there will be a screening of the Netflix documentary “Civil,” hosted by Tommy Dortch and the 100 Black Men of America. “Civil” documents the life and work of Crump.

Grier was taken into custody by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office during a mental health crisis. While in transport, Grier, handcuffed and without a seatbelt, fell out of the vehicle’s rear passenger-side door . Grier suffered brain trauma that led to a coma, and she died six days later on July 21.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.