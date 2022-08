CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Wednesday afternoon in water in Clarks Hill.

The McCormick County Coroner’s Office confirmed the incident but had no further information, including exact location.

Coroner Faye Puckett said just before 4:25 p.m. that the situation was unfolding at that moment.

