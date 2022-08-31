Blood bank collects toys for Children’s Hospital of Georgia
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Blood Center is partnering with Children’s Hospital of Georgia in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Throughout September, Shepeard will be collecting donated toys to benefit children who require a stay at the hospital.
The items can be brought to any of Shepeard’s donation centers of blood drives. Donation centers are at 1533 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta, 4329 Washington Road in Evans and 353 Fabian Drive in Aiken.
Here are a few of the items the hospital goes through quickly:
- Lego sets
- Adult coloring (crayons and colored pencils)
- Easy arts and crafts sets
- Action figures (especially superheroes)
- Stuffed animals (with sewn eyes not bead eyes)
- Toys that say 2 and up
- Infant toys (rattles, things that light up and play music)
- Uno cards and board games
All items must be new and In original packaging.
