Army Corps cuts water flow through Thurmond Dam

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to below-average rainfall in the past three months, the Army Corps of Engineers has cut the flow of water through Strom Thurmond Dam.

The so-called pool elevation at Thurmond Lake dipped below 326 feet above mean sea level, triggering Level 1 of the corps’ drought management plan.

In Level 1, the corps cuts outflow from the dam to conserve water in the three reservoirs it operates on the Savannah River.

The drought plan calls for the corps at this point to limit outflow to a daily average of 4,200 cubic feet per second.

Water managers also adjust releases from Hartwell Lake to stay in balance with Thurmond.

Reducing outflow decreases the amount of hydropower generated through the dams but conserves water in the reservoirs.

ALSO AT THE LAKE The Clarks Hill Day Use Area at Thurmond Lake is closed to the public through 8 a.m. Thursday.

If the 28-day average stream flow at the Broad River gauge near Bell falls below 10 percent of normal, managers will cut the flow from Thurmond to a daily average of 4,000 cubic feet per second.

The corps expects water levels to gradually decline through December after rain feeding the reservoirs was 70% to 75% of average from June through August.

The reservoirs haven’t seen so-called inflows that low during those months since 2017.

While some swim beaches and boat launching lanes have limited water levels, camping, boating, skiing, fishing and other forms of recreation continue at Thurmond Lake.

Officials urge the public to use caution when boating, swimming or fishing because as reservoir levels decline, underwater obstructions will be closer to the surface.

