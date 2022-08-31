Submit Photos/Videos
Another threat leads to action against Columbia County student

Greenbrier Middle
Greenbrier Middle(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Columbia County schools have been on alert this week due to threats.

The Columbia County School System said Wednesday that after school hours in Tuesday evening, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office contacted Greenbrier Middle administrators and district police about text messages from a student threatening to do harm against another student at school.

The investigation was turned over to school system police, and one student was charged with terroristic threats and acts and removed from campus, officials said.

Also on Tuesday, administrators learned that a student at Lakeside High School had threatened the school and another student. No weapons were found and the student was removed from school grounds and charged with terroristic threats and acts, according to a letter to parents.

All responsible parties in both incidents will be held accountable according to the Columbia County School District Code of Conduct, officials said.

The revelations come amid heightened awareness of dangers in the aftermath of the Texas school shootings and during an era of rampant social media threats that have disrupted education.

The tensions have also led to restrictions at sports events, including a clear plastic bag rule in Aiken County and restrictions on students in the stadium in Thomson.

On Friday night, a 17-year-old was found with a gun at the Hephzibah-Laney football game in Richmond County.

