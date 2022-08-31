Submit Photos/Videos
2 men arrested in meth raid at home in Burke County

Michael Whitaker and James Gordon Martin were arrested after a search warrant was executed in Burke County.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men have been arrested after a raid on a Burke County home as part of a drug investigation.

The raid happened around 6 p.m. Monday, when the Burke County Sheriff’s Office special response team executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Farmers Bridge Road.

The team was met inside the threshold by Michael Whitaker, a suspect in the search warrant, who was holding a small-caliber semi-automatic handgun, according to deputies.

From left: Michael Whitaker and James Gordon Martin
From left: Michael Whitaker and James Gordon Martin(Contributed)

After a brief struggle, Whitaker was taken into custody without out further incident, deputies said.

A further search of the residence revealed James Gordon Martin in the kitchen disposing of narcotics, according to deputies.

After a brief struggle, he was also taken into custody, deputies said.

Items seized during the search warrant included methamphetamine, items to package the methamphetamine for sale and several firearms, according to deputies.

Martin had an active warrant for failing to register as a sex offender, according to deputies.

Both suspects were taken to the Burke County Detention Center.

Whitaker was held on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to deputies.

Martin was held on charges of possession of methamphetamine, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and failure to register as a sex offender, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

