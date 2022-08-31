11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An 11-year-old Liberty County boy lead police on a high speed chase around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The chase started when it was reported an ATM was struck at the Cadence Bank on West Gen. Screven Way, according to Liberty County Sheriffs Office Capt. Dennis Poulson.

A Hinesville police officer spotted the car on West Oglethorpe Highway in the direction of Midway and attempted to stop it.

The 11-year-old continued driving and struck a car in the area of Joseph Martin Drive.

Liberty County Sheriffs deputies picked up the chase where speeds reached a 100 mph.

The child continued on into Midway where deputies were unable to stop him due to wreck less driving.

The 11-year-old eventually stopped when he wrecked the car near Wallace Martin Drive near Panera Bread.

