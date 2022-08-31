Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville

11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An 11-year-old Liberty County boy lead police on a high speed chase around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The chase started when it was reported an ATM was struck at the Cadence Bank on West Gen. Screven Way, according to Liberty County Sheriffs Office Capt. Dennis Poulson.

A Hinesville police officer spotted the car on West Oglethorpe Highway in the direction of Midway and attempted to stop it.

The 11-year-old continued driving and struck a car in the area of Joseph Martin Drive.

Liberty County Sheriffs deputies picked up the chase where speeds reached a 100 mph.

The child continued on into Midway where deputies were unable to stop him due to wreck less driving.

The 11-year-old eventually stopped when he wrecked the car near Wallace Martin Drive near Panera Bread.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Washington
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
Treyvon Jennings
Hoping to help others, mom shares story of son’s suicide
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Crossing guard struck by vehicle near Harlem Middle School
Jahkhi Amir Wimbley
How gun was discovered at Hephzibah football game
Richmond County school safety
Schools share details on weapons, threats they’ve uncovered

Latest News

Groceries
Emergency SNAP aid extended another month in South Carolina
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
‘Doc’ Antle accused of trying to sell Myrtle Beach Safari during federal case, documents state
This sign on the train depot welcomes visitors to Thomson, Georgia.
GBI helps investigate shooting of 14-year-old in Thomson
Morning Mix
Social Question: What snack or food would you take if you were eating in bed?